West Ascension flag football holds scrimmages against White Castle

Special to The Chief

West Ascension flag football opened scrimmages on a good note.

Here's a look at the statistics:

QB Kenzie Littles 3 TD 124 passing yards 114 yards rushing

WR/SS Miki Harris 1 TD 43 yards 1 Interception

WR Javon LeBlanc 1 TD Pick 6 fir 34 yards

WR Throne Joshua 3 catches 17 total yards

Center Cortas Johnson 44 yards receiving.

The West Ascension Tigers are now 4-0 on the flag season after defeating White Castle Eagles 24-6.

Coach J Butler, stated, "We practice we work hard to be competitive We teach our kids that a team that plays together as one is tough to best. Coaches must find a way to build unity. We teach attitude is everything ; life is only 10% of what you make it and 90% of how you take it. Keep pushing foward until you reach a win." These kids will be a big factor when there school opens."

Coach Alvin Moon Thomas, Parish Councilman, says it feels good coming out of retirement teaching the game of football. I been doing this a very long time throughout my lifetime so I am very excited to be part of the team helping our kids in the community in every way possible.