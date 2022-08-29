Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 21.3%; Louisiana cases surge 10.3%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.3% as 11,634 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,552 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked sixth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 10.8% from the week before, with 654,873 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 1.78% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Johns Hopkins University has been getting data on an erratic schedule from Louisiana, skewing week-to-week comparisons.

Ascension Parish reported 307 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 253 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 39,179 cases and 301 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Caldwell Parish with 776 cases per 100,000 per week; Tensas Parish with 669; and Bossier Parish with 429. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Caddo Parish, with 856 cases; Jefferson Parish, with 856 cases; and East Baton Rouge Parish, with 834. Weekly case counts rose in 43 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Calcasieu, Livingston and Lafayette parishes.

â€‹ Across Louisiana, cases fell in 19 parishes, with the best declines in Lafourche Parish, with 228 cases from 292 a week earlier; in Allen Parish, with 51 cases from 97; and in Union Parish, with 62 cases from 98. â€‹

In Louisiana, â€‹ 66 â€‹ people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 78 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,422,451 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,843 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 94,190,979 people have tested positive and 1,043,840 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 28. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 850

The week before that: 797

Four weeks ago: 1,040

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 66,008

The week before that: 66,216

Four weeks ago: 72,118

Hospitals in 20 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 25 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

