Ascension Parish Schools to conduct substitute bus driver class

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Public Schools will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver.

Attendance is required on all listed dates. Masks will be optional.

The following schedule will be followed:

DATE: Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 3-5

PLACE: APSB Distribution Center

932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, LA 70737

TIME: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.