Ascension Parish Schools to conduct substitute bus driver class
Staff Report
Ascension Parish Public Schools will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver.
Attendance is required on all listed dates. Masks will be optional.
The following schedule will be followed:
DATE: Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 3-5
PLACE: APSB Distribution Center
932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, LA 70737
TIME: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.