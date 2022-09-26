Ascension Parish's COVID cases fall 22.8%; Louisiana cases plummet 28.9%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,992 new cases. That's down 28.9% from the previous week's tally of 5,618 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 40th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.6% from the week before, with 401,433 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.99% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 17 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Johns Hopkins University has been getting data on an erratic schedule from Louisiana, skewing week-to-week comparisons.

Ascension Parish reported 61 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 79 cases and minus one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 39,876 cases and 301 deaths.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 53 parishes, with the best declines in Orleans Parish, with 211 cases from 415 a week earlier; in Jefferson Parish, with 226 cases from 350; and in Ouachita Parish, with 199 cases from 299. â€‹

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Richland Parish with 263 cases per 100,000 per week; Bienville Parish with 257; and Tensas Parish with 254. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Caddo Parish, with 341 cases; St. Tammany Parish, with 307 cases; and East Baton Rouge Parish, with 249. Weekly case counts rose in 10 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Lafourche, Richland and Pointe Coupee parishes.

In Louisiana, 32 â€‹ people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 54 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,452,495 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 18,009 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 96,070,980 people have tested positive and 1,056,416 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 25. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 504

The week before that: 534

Four weeks ago: 798

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 55,707

The week before that: 55,506

Four weeks ago: 64,244

Hospitals in 13 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 20 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 25 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.