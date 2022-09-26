Hurricane Ian threatens Florida, Gulf of Mexico: Follow the storm, spaghetti models

Diane Pantaleo USA TODAY NETWORK

Hurricane Ian continues to intensify in the Caribbean, and is expected to rapidly strengthen in the coming days as it moves across Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Ian has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the 5 a.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Ian is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane, though a southwesterly vertical wind shear and a drier environment in the Gulf of Mexico may lead to Ian weakening before landfall.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend 70 miles from center and hurricane-force winds extend 15 miles from center.

The storm is located 998 miles southeast of Donaldsonville, and is moving northwest at 14 mph. Ian is expected to turn toward the north-northwest Monday, with a northward motion on Tuesday.

Where is Hurricane Ian now?

Here is the latest data on Hurricane Ian pulled from the National Hurricane Center’s 500 AM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022 advisory.

Location : 998 miles southeast of Donaldsonville

: 998 miles southeast of Donaldsonville Maximum sustained winds : 75 mph

: 75 mph Movement : Northwest at 14 mph

: Northwest at 14 mph Pressure: 983 MB (millibars)

983 MB (millibars) When next advisory will be released: Next intermediate advisory at 800 AM EDT. Next complete advisory at 1100 AM EDT.

Watches, warnings and evacuations

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: A Hurricane Watch has been issued along the west coast of Florida from north of Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay. The Storm Surge Watch has been extended northward along the west coast of Florida to the Anclote River. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Hurricane Warning is in effect for... * Grand Cayman * Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas * Lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West * Dry Tortugas A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for... * Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West * Dry Tortugas * Florida Bay * Anclote River southward to the Card Sound Bridge, * Tampa Bay A Hurricane Watch is in effect for... * Englewood to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * Little Cayman and Cayman Brac * Englewood southward to Chokoloskee A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 to 36 hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life

Officials encourage residents to assemble a hurricane kit early, storing enough supplies to last at least three days. Doing so ensures there are adequate supplies available on store shelves and prevents a rush — and shortages — that regularly occur when a storm is imminent.