Improvements planned for 12-mile stretch of Hwy. 70 from Paincourtville to Pierre Part

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves released a statement on the more than $13,000,000 in improvements to 12.6 miles of Hwy. 70 in Assumption Parish.

The project is funded with 80 percent federal funding and will include milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Hwy. 70 from the intersection of Hwy. 1 in Paincourtville, west and south to Pierre Part, according to a news release.

“Highway 70 has seen better days," Graves said. "This investment is going to eliminate potholes, help make the road safer and prevent coffee spills when driving between Paincourtville and Pierre Part. We’ve secured billions of federal dollars for south Louisiana transportation and flood protection projects. We will keep working to address priorities in our community.”