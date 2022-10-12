Gov. John Bel Edwards announces emissions reduction project

Staff Report

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and executives of major global energy corporations CF Industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream announced a decarbonization collaboration aimed at reducing industrial carbon dioxide emissions in the state.

In an announcement at the capitol in Baton Rouge, the project was described as a potential business prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration projects.

The three companies have entered into the largest-of-its-kind commercial agreement to capture emissions from CF Industries' Ascension Parish manufacturing complex near Donaldsonville, transport the CO 2 through EnLink’s transportation network and permanently store it underground on property owned by ExxonMobil in Vermilion Parish.