Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 46.9%; Louisiana cases fall 4.9%

Louisiana reported 1,959 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.9% from the previous week. The previous week had 2,059 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 44th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 16.4% from the week before, with 250,233 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.78% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, eight states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ascension Parish reported 47 cases and no deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 32 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,002 cases and 302 deaths.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 36 parishes, with the best declines in St. Tammany Parish, with 123 cases from 159 a week earlier; in Tangipahoa Parish, with 49 cases from 80; and in Ouachita Parish, with 90 cases from 113.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in East Carroll Parish with 321 cases per 100,000 per week; Richland Parish with 214; and Webster Parish with 128. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Jefferson Parish, with 190 cases; Caddo Parish, with 169 cases; and Orleans Parish, with 136. Weekly case counts rose in 24 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jefferson, Bossier and Caddo parishes.

In Louisiana, 34 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 36 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,459,308 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 18,136 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 96,952,191 people have tested positive and 1,065,109 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 16. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 390

The week before that: 419

Four weeks ago: 532

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 50,945

The week before that: 49,442

Four weeks ago: 55,544

Hospitals in 23 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

