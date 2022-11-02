Residents evacuated after hydrochloric acid leak from train derailment in St. James Parish

Staff Report

St. James Parish emergency officials announced Hwy. 642 was closed indefinitely due to a train derailment with an acid leak.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated. Law enforcement and emergency officials went door-to-door alerting residents in the area immediately following the incident and undertook a second door-to-door push.

A series of six train cars derailed, with a singular car leaking hydrochloric acid.

The derailment was in the Paulina area of the parish, which is west of Lutcher and Gramercy, on the east bank of St. James Parish.

St James Parish EOC, the Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police Hazmat, the St. James Volunteer Fire Department, and Canadian National representatives and their contractors were all on the scene.

Further details were released from the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office:

LA 44 is closed from Antioch Street to Rev. Dr. Samuel Jones

LA 642 from LA 44 to Sugarhouse St is fully closed.

LA 44 west of LA 3193 is open to residents only.

All streets within the exclusionary zone are closed.

If you live within this area, shelter is available at the Lutcher Senior Center.

If you have elderly families who do not have social media, contact them and get them to evacuate. If you cannot make arrangements to evacuate, call (225) 562-2200 so arrangements can be made.

Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit personnel were onsite evaluating the derailment.

Further details will be forthcoming as information is confirmed by emergency response personnel.