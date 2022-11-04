Two adults, five juveniles arrested in Assumption Parish fight: Sheriff

Staff Report

Assumption Parish deputies arrested two adults and five juveniles in connection with a fight in Napoleonville.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the location in the 400 block of Philosopher Street Nov. 1 while the fight was in progress.

Some individuals involved received minor injuries and were treated by medical personnel and released, the sheriff's office reported.

An intervening deputy reportedly was struck by a juvenile suspect, which led to three juvenile females being taken into custody.

Through investigation, deputies said two male suspects involved in the disturbance forcefully entered the house where the fight happened without authorization from the owner.

The two male suspects, one of which was an adult identified as 18-year-old Murphy Lee Wesley of Napoleonville, were arrested after being stopped near Paincourtville.

Deputies reviewed video footage and arrested the homeowner, identified as 37-year-old Ashley Shewyan Girod of Prairieville.

Wesley was charged with home invasion and criminal damage to property. Girod was charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

The juveniles ranged in age from 15 to 17 years old. Two of the juveniles were released to guardians. Three were ordered to be continued in custody.