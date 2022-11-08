Prairieville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish

Staff Report

A suspect from Prairieville was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop near Napoleonville.

According to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release, 40-year-old Dennis Pena Molizone was charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and speeding.

A patrol deputy reportedly noted several factors consisted with illegal drug activity after stopping the vehicle for a traffic violation.

A K-9 unit alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics, according to the release.

Molizone was released after posting a $10,000 bond.