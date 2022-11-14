Rep. Troy Carter introduces workforce reentry, training program for veterans

Staff Report

Congressman Troy A. Carter of Louisiana and Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina have introduced legislation to support veterans and V.A. systems in their districts and across the country.

According to a news release, the bipartisan bill would help raise awareness about and bring improvements to the Warrior Training Advancement Course of the Veterans Benefit Administration.

The program within the Department of Veterans Affairs helps veterans re-enter the workforce. As stated in the release, just 373 veterans enrolled last year.

More than 200,000 service members transition out of the Armed Forces every year and into civilian life.

"Our veterans give so much to us, we owe it to them to make sure we do all we can to help them live healthy, productive, and meaningful lives after their service," Carter said in the release. "This Veteran’s Day, I’m proud to introduce legislation to improve job opportunities and services for our veterans as they re-enter civilian life. We know that many veterans struggle with mental health, housing, and employment after their military service. By connecting returning service members with critical jobs in the V.A., the WARTAC Improvement Bill can be a win-win for veterans and our wider communities."

Specifically, the WARTAC improvement bill would:

Include recommendations for best practices and will also include data sets on the number of eligible participants, enrolled participants, participants who successfully complete the program, information on how the Secretary provides the training, and other information deemed relevant.

Require that the Secretary will report on hiring information and the cost savings of the program including the determination of the Secretary whether other federal agencies may also save money by establishing a program like WARTAC.

Help veterans receive their benefits more efficiently by increasing the VBA’s hiring capacity.

The bill text as introduced is available at Carter's House site.