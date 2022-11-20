Two from Geismar die in Livingston Parish crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported two deaths in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 19.

According to a news release, the crash ultimately claimed the lives of 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter of Geismar.

The initial investigation revealed that Johnson was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla headed west on Hwy. 16, police said. For reasons still being investigated, the Corolla exited the roadway, struck a telephone pole, and became fully engulfed in flames.

Troopers said Johnson, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Slaughter, who was a restrained rear passenger, was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

There was a third occupant in the front passenger seat whose identity is unknown at this time, according to police. It is also unknown whether this passenger was restrained at the time of the crash.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remained under investigation.

