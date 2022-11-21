Prairieville suspect sought in connection with battery of pregnant woman

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for a Prairieville suspect in connection with the battery of a pregnant woman in Belle River.

According to an APSO news release, deputies arrested 31-year-old Donnie Pierre Breaux of Pierre Part. An arrest warrant was obtained for 35-year-old Lacey Breaux Dunnigan of Prairieville.

Deputies reportedly were dispatched to a residence and spoke to a woman who advised she was followed to her Riverbend home by her former domestic partner and his sister.

Breaux and Dunnigan allegedly forcefully removed the woman from her vehicle and beat her.

Deputies reported neither Breaux nor Dunnigan were at the scene when they arrived.

According to the release, deputies observed evidence consistent with the woman's version of events, specifically physical injuries.

Breaux was arrested a short time later and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim.

Breaux remained incarcerated pending a bond hearing.