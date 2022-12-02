Troy Carter elected Congressional Black Caucus Second Vice-Chair

Staff Report

Louisiana Democratic Congressman Troy Carter was elected to serve as the Congressional Black Caucus’ Second Vice-Chair in the 118th Congress.

It is the third-most senior position in caucus leadership and is a member of the Executive Committee, as announced in a news release. The role was previously filled by Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence of Michigan, who is finishing her fourth term in Congress. Carter will take on this role during his sophomore term.

"I am humbled and grateful to for the opportunity to serve as Second Vice-Chair in the powerhouse institution that is the Congressional Black Caucus, and I thank my colleagues for entrusting me with this leadership position," Carter stated. "I came to Congress to be the voice of my constituents, and it is a job that I take very seriously. I also serve on Capitol Hill as the only Black congressmember in a delegation representing a state that is one-third African American."

Since its establishment in 1971, the Congressional Black Caucus has been committed to using the full Constitutional power, statutory authority, and financial resources of the federal government to ensure that African Americans and other marginalized communities have a shot at the American Dream. The CBC is often referred to as the "Conscience of the Congress."

The founding members envisioned a non-partisan organization. The CBC includes members who are both Democrat and Republican.