Congressman Troy Carter elected regional whip

Staff Report

Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter of the second district was unanimously elected to the leadership position of Regional Whip in a vote conducted by members of the Democratic Caucus.

Louisiana is a part of Region 7, which includes the states of Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and the territory of the Virgin Islands.

“I’m honored to take on this role and add our voice, Louisiana’s voice, to the Democratic leadership team,” Carter stated in a news release. “The states and territory of Region 7 have many unique issues facing our constituents, including natural disaster response and recovery. I am eager to work with our new Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, and Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar to uplift the voices of consituents and members of Region 7.”

Carter will formally assume the position when the 118th Congress is sworn in Jan. 3, 2023.