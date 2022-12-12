Davante Lewis wins Public Service Commission seat over Lambert Boissiere

Staff Report

Davante Lewis won the Dec. 10 runoff over longtime incumbent Lambert Boissiere III for a seat on the statewide Public Service Commission.

A relatively obscure regulatory body, the PSC race received national attention from celebrities, media, activists, and utility companies.

Lewis received 59 percent of the multi-parish vote, as Boissiere recorded 41 percent with all precincts reporting, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Boissiere held a seat on the five-member commission for nearly 18 years. The parishes included in the election stretched from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.

Lewis, 30, became Louisiana’s first openly LGBTQ person elected to state government.

Ascension Parish Council on Aging renewal passes

Ascension Parish voters approved the parish wide 1.5 mills renewal for the parish's Council on Aging. It passed by 70 percent of the vote.

Parish voters also approved all six of the road lighting districts.