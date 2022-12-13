Troy Carter announces Congressional App Challenge winners

Staff Report

Every fall the U.S. House of Representatives sponsors a Congressional App Challenge for the nation's middle school and high school students.

The goal of the challenge is to encourage the students to learn to code, think creatively, and perhaps even inspire them to pursue careers in computer science, according to a news release from Troy Carter of the 2nd Congressional District.

In his first year hosting this competition for students in his district, Carter's office reported receiving dynamic submissions from students across the district.

After thorough consideration, he announced the first-place winner of Louisiana’s Second Congressional District 2022 Congressional App Competition is 11th grader Srija Tamidela of Westwego. Tamidela’s application is titled WesIgn and gives users the opportunity to explore and embrace their cultural identity through art.

As the district-wide winner, Tamidela will be invited to Capitol Hill to demonstrate her application at a celebration called #HouseOfCode. At this annual event, students will also have the unique opportunity to have their app displayed and connect with other coders across the United States. Tamidela will also be invited to the celebrate with the Congressman’s office in the district to recognize her achievement.

“Thank you to all of the wonderful applicants and coders who entered my office’s 2022 Congressional App Challenge,” stated Carter. “A special congratulations to first-place winner Srija Tamidela, whose app uplifts our rich, local culture by teaching users about different art styles and introducing them to New Orleans artists and culture bearers. I am so impressed by the creativity and innovation displayed by all of our app creators, and I cannot wait to see what they achieve next.”

Congressman Carter also selected additional winners for recognition for second and third place. The second-place winner is high school senior Jnea Steiner of Baton Rouge, and her app Pneuma. Users can use the app to navigate large cemeteries to easily find their loved ones. Third place was awarded to students Brennan Gros and Mckenzie Williams of Plaquemine, Louisiana for their app Louisiana T.O.P.S. Calculator, which assists upcoming college students navigate scholarship options and opportunities associated with the state’s T.O.P.S. program.

Louisiana's 2nd congressional district is the only Democratic district in the state. It contains parts of the New Orleans area and spans west and north to the Baton Rouge area.

