Troy Carter sworn in to U.S. House of Representatives

Staff Report

Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) was officially sworn in as U.S. Representative for Louisiana’s Second Congressional District, representing the people of the state in the 118th Congress.

According to a news release from Carter's office, the swearing-in ceremony was delayed when the Republican majority was unable to elect a Speaker.

“I am honored and grateful that the people of LA-02 have entrusted me with the responsibility of representing them in Congress for a second term," Carter said in the release. "I look forward to continuing to work with community leaders, my fellow members of Congress and most importantly my constituents to ensure their voices, concerns and lived experiences are uplifted. Together, we must continue putting people over politics by working to lower costs, creating better paying jobs and career opportunities, while making our communities safer. I am ready to work with all my colleagues to deliver for the American people."

Carter is a native of New Orleans and was raised on the city's Westbank. He is a HBCU graduate of Xavier University, earning a bachelor of arts in political science and business administration. Additionally, he earned his MBA graduating summa cum laude from Holy Cross University and studied at Harvard’s JFK School of Government and Carnegie Mellon’s School of Urban and Public Affairs.

In 1991, Carter became the first African American to be elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives from the 102nd District in Algiers, where he served as the youngest floor leader representing the City of New Orleans. From there he was elected to the New Orleans City Council, then elected to the State Senate, where he served as the Senate Minority Leader for the Democratic Caucus.

As a Louisiana state legislator, Carter championed large-scale infrastructure projects, economic development, and efforts to decrease homelessness, according to the release. He has also advocated for criminal justice reform, women’s health care, and civil rights and equality on behalf of the LGBTQI+ community.

He has pushed for environmental justice reform, mental health awareness and services, and reduction of student debt.

During the 117th Congress, Carter secured 35 million for community project funding, introduced 19 bills, and assisted in the passage of 268 bills.

He now serves as the Second Vice President of the Congressional Black Caucus. Additionally, Carter is the Regional Whip, elected by his peers, for the House Democrats. This territory includes Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and the Virgin Islands.

He is the husband of Brigadier General Ana Carter of the U.S. Army, and father to sons Troy Jr. and Joshua.

Additionally, Carter is dad to several rescue animals: two dogs, Beaux and Millie, and a tabby cat, Milo. His family resides on the Westbank of New Orleans.

Louisiana's 2nd congressional district is the only Democratic district in the state. It contains parts of the New Orleans area and spans west and north to the Baton Rouge area.

