Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing

Staff Report

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred Jan. 4 at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been transported to a local healthcare facility for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

As a result of an investigation, detectives learned that a 16-year-old male from Donaldsonville was suspected of intentionally throwing a weapon, striking the victim.

At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives filed a verified complaint against the juvenile for aggravated second degree battery.

The juvenile was ordered continued in custody, according to the release.