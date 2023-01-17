Lutcher man sentenced to 15 years for aggravated arson

Staff Report

A Lutcher man was sentenced Jan. 3 to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served after pleading guilty to aggravated arson.

Scott Chauvin, 35, pled guilty April 5, according to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon prosecuted the case and Judge Alvin Turner Jr. presided over the matter.

St. James Parish Fire Department responders were called to the scene of a residential fire on Third Street in Lutcher Aug. 16, 2021.

Fire officials requested the assistance of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office in connection with the matter.

Investigators reportedly obtained video surveillance from the area and were able to observe a male starting the fire.

Investigators developed Chauvin as a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.