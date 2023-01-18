Ascension Parish Public Schools needs substitute bus drivers

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver.

Attendance is required on all dates. Masks will be optional.

The classes will be Feb. 1-3 and Feb. 6-10. at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, LA at 5-9 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver can call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at (225) 391-7346 and give your name and number to Lisa Caruso.