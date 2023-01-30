Rep. Troy Carter releases statement on Tyre Nichols

Staff Report

Louisiana Democratic Congressman Troy Carter issued a statement following the release of graphic video footage of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old man who died after a traffic stop in Memphis.

Carter, whose second district includes areas spanning from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, stated the footage showed a horrific attack on Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police officers.

"There are no words to describe the pain I feel seeing the gruesome murder of Tyre Nichols," he stated. "As a Black man and the father of two boys – I am heartbroken. There is no logic, no explanation, for the level of cruelty shown by these officers in response to a driving stop. We can and must call out the use of excessive force by the police. Without accountability and transparency, Black Americans will continue to die at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve."

I am thankful that the officers involved were quickly fired, arrested, and charged when so many times before that has not been the case. This is the level of response we should always expect in instances of police brutality."

The release of the video sparked protests across the nation.