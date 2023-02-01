Congressman praises Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act

Staff Report

Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) and Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MI) praised the passage of the bipartisan Small Business Advocacy Improvements Act.

As reported in a news release from Carter's office, the act makes clear that the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy has the authority to examine international economic data, and represent small business interests in international discussions, particularly in trade negotiations.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and we need to uplift them at every opportunity we have,” Carter stated. “My district is an international hub. We have some of the most important and highest traffic ports in the United States. Louisiana businesses connect with diverse companies and international markets across the globe every day. This bill ensures that small business owners have someone in the federal government fighting for their interests at home and abroad.”

“Small businesses have enough to worry about with day-to-day operations and navigating the maze of government red tape that currently exists. And they certainly don’t have the necessary resources to make their voices heard on the global business stage. This bill gives America’s small businesses a seat at the table with regard to international commerce and provides a strong advocate should they need it,” stated Luetkemeyer.

Established in 1976, the Office of Advocacy is the independent voice for small businesses within the federal government. It is also charged with overseeing the Regulatory Flexibility Act and is a source of small business statistics and research.

Since 2012, the Office of Advocacy has participated in a number of international regulatory cooperation and international trade initiatives that have impacted small businesses, but their role would benefit from clarification in statute.