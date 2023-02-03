Rep. Troy Carter appointed to Regional Leadership Council

Staff Report

Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) announced that he was appointed to represent Region 7 as part of Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries' newly created Regional Leadership Council.

Region 7 includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and the Virgin Islands, according to a news release. The body, which consists of each of the 12 regions of the Democratic Caucus, will be chaired by Steny Hoyer.

“Over the past two years, House Democrats have delivered results. Period,” Carter stated. “I am honored to represent the people of Region 7 as part of the Regional Leadership Council, and to make sure the impacts of bills like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Safer Communities Act, CHIPS and Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act, and others are felt across the country. As a Caucus, we are united and ready to get to work to make sure our constituents’ voices are heard.”

The members appointed to the council include: Chair: Rep. Steny Hoyer, Region 1: Rep. Tony Cárdenas, Region 2: Rep. Jared Huffman, Region 3: Rep. Angie Craig, Region 4: Rep. Robin Kelly, Region 5: Rep. Derek Kilmer, Region 6: Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, Region 7: Rep. Troy Carter, Region 8: Rep. Darren Soto, Region 9: Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Region 10: Rep. Madeleine Dean, Region 11: Rep. Grace Meng, and Region 12: Rep. Lori Trahan.