Rep. Troy Carter announces committee assignments

Staff Report

Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) announced that he will continue serving on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and was named to the House Committee on Homeland Security for the 118th Congress.

Carter was also selected by Leader Hakeem Jeffries to serve on the Regional Leadership Council and was elected as the Congressional Black Caucus’ second vice-chair, according to a news release.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is one of the largest committees in Congress and has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation in the United States. The Homeland Security Committee works to protect civil rights by ensuring the homeland is secure from foreign and domestic threats.

“I’m excited to continue working with my democrat and republican colleagues in the 118thCongress,” Carter said. “I will keep up the good work of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, making life better for Louisianans by focusing on infrastructure resilience, creating good-paying jobs, and emergency response and preparedness. In my new role on the Homeland Security Committee, I will prioritize protecting Louisiana’s critical infrastructure.”

Carter has been serving in his second term on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. This is his first term serving on the Homeland Security Committee.