Rep. Troy Carter recognizes 70th anniversary of Baton Rouge bus boycott

Staff Report

Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) announced the introduction of a House Resolution recognizing the anniversary of the 1953 Baton Rouge Bus Boycott.

The event was the first large-scale boycott in the segregated south and made local headlines, inspiring civil rights leaders across the region, Carter stated in a news release.

“The Baton Rouge Bus Boycott was a catalyst of the Civil Rights Movement,” Carter said. “Though it’s not mentioned in our history books, the four-day boycott demonstrated that change was possible and served as a starting point for one of the most consequential social revolutions in history. I am proud to introduce a resolution which recognizes the historical significance of this event.”

The full text of the resolution is available at troycarter.house.gov.