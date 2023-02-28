South Louisiana priorities funded in Army Corps plan: Rep. Garret Graves

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (R-LA) announced several key Louisiana projects received funding that will address dredging, levee, flood protection, and infrastructure priorities.

The work plan is the regular release of how the Army Corps of Engineers will be funding its projects after the passage of the annual congressional spending bill, Graves said in a news release.

Major investments Graves pushed for during the funding process:

Morganza to the Gulf : $31 million for the Bayou Terrebonne floodgate and Highway 55 road gate design, as well as designing the levee and control structure for two critical segments of the project. This fourth slug of funding was again secured by Rep. Graves and Rep. Scalise through an individual congressional request.

: $31 million for the Bayou Terrebonne floodgate and Highway 55 road gate design, as well as designing the levee and control structure for two critical segments of the project. This fourth slug of funding was again secured by Rep. Graves and Rep. Scalise through an individual congressional request. Bayous Chene, Bouef, and Black : A historic $41,786,160 to improve the Atchafalaya River’s key waterways .

: A historic $41,786,160 to improve the Atchafalaya River’s key waterways Mississippi River Dredging (Baton Rouge to the Gulf): $236,335,185 to maintain river’s current depth while the Corps continues to work to deepen the river for the next generation of PANAMAX vessels. Graves previously worked to secure full funding for that deepening project.

(Baton Rouge to the Gulf): $236,335,185 to maintain river’s current depth while the Corps continues to work to deepen the river for the next generation of PANAMAX vessels. Graves previously worked to secure full funding for that deepening project. Lower Mississippi River Comprehensive Study : $1 million to continue Graves’ landmark study to revolutionize the management of the Mississippi River- preventing increased flows and flood threat to Louisiana. After authorizing and securing the first $5 million for this effort, this year’s funding was part of the administration’s ask to Congress.

: $1 million to continue Graves’ landmark study to revolutionize the management of the Mississippi River- preventing increased flows and flood threat to Louisiana. After authorizing and securing the first $5 million for this effort, this year’s funding was part of the administration’s ask to Congress. Gulf Intracoastal Waterway: $18,186,000 ensure the depth of this critical waterway in addition to upgrades to the camera systems at GIWW Lock camera security systems

Other important priorities receiving construction, study, dredging, and maintenance funding include: