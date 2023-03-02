CF Industries partners with South Korea corporation on 'blue' ammonia project

Staff Report

CF Industries, the world's largest producer of ammonia which operates a facility near Donaldsonville in Ascension Parish, announced in a news release that it has entered a memorandum of understanding with Lotte Chemical Corporation that will guide the companies in a joint exploration of clean ammonia production and long-term clean ammonia offtake into South Korea.

The memorandum establishes a framework for the companies to assess the joint development of and investment in a greenfield clean ammonia production facility in the U.S., including at CF Industries’ Blue Point Complex in Louisiana, according to the release.

The prospective ammonia facility would leverage carbon capture and sequestration technologies to reduce CO2 emissions from the ammonia production process to a level that meets or exceeds South Korea’s clean ammonia requirements.

The companies will quantify expected clean ammonia demand in South Korea for power generation, bunkering and other sectors, taking into account regulatory and policy requirements, as well as safety and environmental considerations, the release added.

Since 2020, CF Industries has advanced industry-leading projects to decarbonize its ammonia production network and position the company to supply a substantial volume of clean ammonia within the next few years.

This includes leveraging carbon capture and sequestration technologies at its Donaldsonville complex where CF Industries is constructing a CO2 dehydration and compression facility to enable the capture and permanent sequestration of up to 2 million tons of CO2 per year, starting in 2025.