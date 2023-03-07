Rep. Troy Carter praises $26 million grant to address contaminants in drinking water

Staff Report

U.S. Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA) announced that the Environmental Protection Agency will grant $26.3 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address emerging contaminants like Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, known as PFAS, in Louisiana’s drinking water.

According to a news release from Carter's office, the investment will be made available through the EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) Grant Program and will promote access to safe and clean water in small, rural, and disadvantaged communities.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is bringing critical investments in our water systems, roads, bridges, and broadband," Carter stated. “Too many Louisianians are being harmed by exposure to PFAS and other dangerous contaminants in their drinking water. The funding announced today will provide millions of dollars to strengthen our state’s water infrastructure while protecting people’s health and boosting local economies.”

Carter added that he advocated and voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which invests $5 billion over five years to help communities that are on the frontlines of PFAS contamination reduce PFAS in drinking water.

The EPA announced the funds as part of an allotment of $2 billion to states and territories that can be used to prioritize infrastructure and source water treatment for pollutants, like PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and to conduct water quality testing.

Louisiana's 2nd congressional district is the only Democratic district in the state. It contains parts of the New Orleans area and spans west and north to the Baton Rouge area.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.