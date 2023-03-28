Two arrested after pursuit reaches speeds over 100 mph, Sheriff's Office report

Staff Report

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two suspects following a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

According to a news release, 20-year-old Sebastian Anthony West Jr. of Convent and 24-year-old Kendall Jamaal Albert of Laplace were booked on felony drug and gun charges arising from an attempted traffic stop along Hwy. 70 east early March 26.

A patrol deputy attempted to stop a vehicle after observing a traffic violation. The suspect driver then tried to flee until the pursuit was successfully terminated at Hwy. 1 near Hwy. 1010.

Deputies said a K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted positive for the presence of controlled dangerous substances. Investigating deputies were able to locate a significant amount of suspected marijuana the suspects tossed from the vehicle during the pursuit. Additionally, two large caliber handguns were seized during the vehicle search.

West was charged with speeding, aggravated flight from a officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, no driver's license, two counts resisting an officer, three counts obstruction of justice, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Albert was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts resisting an officer, two counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts obstruction of justice.

West remained incarcerated with bond set at $105,000.

Albert remained incarcerated with bond set at $145,000.