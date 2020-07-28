CareSouth hosting COVID-19 testing, back-to-school giveaway

Staff Report

CareSouth Medical and Dental along with other community sponsors is hosting a COVID-19 Drive-thru Community Testing and Back to School Supplies Giveaway in Donaldsonville on July 29. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. CareSouth will be distributing 300 backpacks filled with school supplies and our community partners will also be distributing items. Supplies will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parents have to be tested to get the supplies and children must be present. Parents are also encouraged to get their kids ages 12 and up tested as well.

You must preregister to take the test at caresouth.org. Anyone 12 years and older can take the test. No doctor’s order required. There is no out-of-pocket expense. If you have insurance, your insurance will be billed. If you don’t have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost.

“We’re always excited to help the kids prepare for school even though we know this year will be different than others,” said Matthew Valliere, CareSouth CEO. “Helping our families is just one of the many ways we support the communities in which we serve.”

Community sponsors include State Rep. Ken Brass, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Donaldsonville Chamber of Commerce, Donaldsonville Housing Authority, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the River Road African American Museum.

For more information, call (225) 650-2000 or caresouth.org