Gramercy man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection with 2019 homicide

Staff Report

A 30-year-old Gramercy man pled guilty to manslaughter in connection with a 2019 shooting death of 22-year-old Destin Smith.

According to a news release, Quannae Clark's guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors just prior to the opening statements on the morning of the Aug. 30 scheduled jury trial.

Clark was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter is the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

On Feb. 11, 2019, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Lutcher apartment complex in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Detectives responded to an area hospital where Smith was transported for treatment, however, Smith succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives began canvassing the scene and identified Clark as the suspected shooter. Upon completion of an extensive investigation, detectives applied for and were granted a warrant for the arrest of Clark.

He was subsequently located at a residence in St. John Parish. Clark was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.

Upon entering a guilty plea, pursuant to the plea agreement with prosecutors, sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation. Sentencing is tentatively set for Nov. 14. Clark faces up to 40 years in state prison.