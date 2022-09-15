Napoleonville man indicted for first-degree rape of mentally handicapped person

Staff Report

An Assumption Parish grand jury indicted 54-year-old Tyrone Chevers of Napoleonville for the charge of first-degree rape of a mentally handicapped person.

According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a complaint of a possible rape May 25.

Detectives reportedly obtained evidence and statements which corroborated the information received from the complainant.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Chevers were booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney is the lead prosecutor on this case.