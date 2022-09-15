St. James Parish jury indicts Lutcher man on first-degree rape charge

Staff Report

A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of Lutcher on the charge of first-degree rape.

As reported in a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, a woman entered the Gramercy Police Department Aug. 15 and reported she had been raped.

St. James Parish detectives assisted in the investigation and reportedly obtained information indicating when the woman declined to engage in sexual intercourse with Woodland, she was dragged into the bedroom of a Gramercy residence and raped.

Woodland was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig is the lead prosecutor on this case.