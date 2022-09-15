St. James Parish jury indicts Vacherie man on murder, attempted murder charges

Staff Report

A St. James grand jury indicted 19-year-old Maurice Honor of Vacherie for the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted armed robbery.

According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, St. James Parish deputies responded to the Vacherie area in reference to a shooting Nov. 4, 2021.

Upon arrival, deputies located 16-year-old David Harris of Vacherie deceased in the passenger seat of a parked car.

Detectives reportedly learned that the shooting had occurred at another location, and the driver fled the area after the gunfire. The occupants of the vehicle were seated in the car when approached by several individuals with one subject pointing a gun through the window and demanding the occupants to give up everything they had.

At this time the driver attempted to flee, according to deputies. Multiple gunshots were fired into the car.

Detectives were able to identify Honor as a suspect in the shooting. He was subsequently booked into the St. James Parish Jail.

Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon is the lead prosecutor on this case.