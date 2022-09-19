23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 12-16

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 12-16.

Ascension Parish:

Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jarod White, 511 E Chuck St. Gonzales, LA, age 33, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Cody Dixon, 38108 Smith Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Public Intimidation, and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (3 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Walter Cantrelle, 75 Veterans Blvd. Donaldsonville, LA, age 69, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Ronnell Comeaux, 2249 Acosta Rd. Donaldsonville, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Christopher Hendricks, 20390 Hwy 22 Maurepas, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Lucas Nicholas, 517 St. Patrick St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Randy Russell, 17797 Airline Hwy Prairieville, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Aaron Ward, 1520 N 24th Baton Rouge, LA, age 20, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (5 counts) and was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Danielle Ward, 43464 Norwood Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 48, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Daniel Williams, 920 St. Patrick St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Michael Bougere, 115 Oakridge Ave Donaldsonville, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Niqualette Southerland, Gonzales, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $25,000 and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Leila Braswell and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

Kyle Bellard, 121 Calumbus St. Morgan City, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Thomas Guillot, 215 Paradise Alley Donaldsonville, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Desma Greene, 121 Virginia St. Belle Rose, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.