23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 19-23

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 19-23.

Ascension Parish:

Darius White, 1940 Hill St. Alexandria, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $25,000 and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Mark Johnson, 306 W 9th Donaldsonville, LA, age 23, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Simple Assault. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation. Andre Dunn, 805 Vatican Dr. Donaldsonville, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Prescribing, Dispensing, Illegally Obtaining a Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Mia Carriere, 42407 Pebblestone Ave. Prairieville, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Theft Valued Over $5,000, but Less than $25,000. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Christopher Hendricks, 39276 Germany Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Stewart and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Assumption Parish:

Adam Guillory, 191 Elaine St. Morgan City, LA, age 39, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Joey Choplin, 711 Hwy 1000 Belle Rose, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Preston Lewis Jr., 144 Jacobs St. Napoleonville, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Cruelty to Juveniles and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.