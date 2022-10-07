Convent man pleads guilty to sexual battery

Staff Report

A Convent man pled guilty to sexual battery Oct. 5, according to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The plea was entered by 33-year-old Jeremy Lucas.

St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reported responding to a Convent residence Nov. 27, 2020, in reference to a disturbance.

A woman advised she was confronted by Lucas and forced into a vehicle where he touched her "in a sexual fashion," according to the release.

She also advised she was struck in the face, chest and side of her body before escaping.

Lucas was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.

Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation. He faces up to 10 years in state prison.