Lutcher man sentenced to 15 years in connection with 2014 shooting

Staff Report

A Lutcher man pled guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Mickquell Duhone, also of Lutcher.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Darnell Robertson pled guilty May 10.

St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the shooting Sept. 24, 2014, near the intersection of Fifth and West Lebray streets in Lutcher.

Deputies reported learning Robertson had left the area in a red truck, which was quickly located. Deputies detained Robertson pending further investigation.

Duhone was transported to a hospital, where he died of injuries sustained from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to multiple witness statements collected by detectives, a group of people were playing dominoes when a physical altercation started.

Following the altercation, Robertson reportedly fired shots from a small caliber firearm, striking Duhone. Robertson then returned to his residence and gave the firearm to a neighbor, which was later turned over to detectives.

Roberton was sentenced Oct. 6 to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.