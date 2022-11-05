23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 31 to Nov. 4

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.

Ascension Parish:

Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week.

Assumption Parish:

Derrick Haughton, 117 Foley Ave. Napoleonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Attempted 2nd Degree Murder (4 counts) and Cruelty to Juveniles (2 counts). Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Bervick Phillips III, 13013 Forestal St. Vacherie, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and Domestic Abuse Battery. The defendant was sentenced to 3 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Wendell Johnson, 130 Jones St. Napoleonville, LA., age 62, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. Chad Delcambre, 1820 North Hidalgo Lane Thibodaux, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1 year supervised probation. David Hammond, 317 Maple St. Labadieville, LA., age 44, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Heath Latiolais, 510 Bayard St. New Iberia, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation. Nicole Gros, 134 Mary Ann St. Pierre Part, LA., age 42, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation. Larry Singleton, 104 Rochelle Villa Gray, LA., age 65, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense and Speeding. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.