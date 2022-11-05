Napoleonville man pleads guilty to attempted murder, cruelty to juveniles

Staff Report

A Napoleonville man pled guilty to four counts of second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty to juveniles.

According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, 34-year-old Derrick Haughton pled guilty to the charges Nov. 2 in the district court which includes Assumption, Ascension, and St. James parishes.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of Hwy. 403 in Paincourtville in reference to a shooting May 9, 2021, the release stated.

Upon arriving, deputies reportedly found evidence at the scene indicating a shooting had occurred.

Detectives canvassed the scene and reported learning Haughton had intervened in an altercation among several juveniles and had assaulted two of the juveniles.

Haughton was said to have left the area but was followed by one of the parents of one of the juveniles.

Deputies reported Haughton exited his vehicle and fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle driven by the juvenile's parent, which was occupied by two adults and two juveniles.

Haughton was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation.

Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney prosecuted the case and Judge Alvin Turner Jr. presided over the matter.