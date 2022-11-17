Vacherie man sentenced to 15 years in connection with 2020 shooting

Staff Report

A Vacherie was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served in connection with a March 2020 shooting.

According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney, 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton received the sentence Nov. 14.

Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter and illegal use of weapons June 13. Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig prosecuted the case and Judge Steven Tureau presided over the matter.

St. James Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported shots fired in a Vacherie neighborhood March 2, 2020.

Upon arrival deputies located a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a second gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives reported learning that Braxton and the victim had engaged in a verbal argument which led to Braxton brandishing a firearm and firing multiple shots into the air before shooting the victim who was attempting to flee the area.

Upon identifying Braxton as the suspected shooter, detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

He was apprehended and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.

Upon entering a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges, sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation.