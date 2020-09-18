Prairieville man arrested on attempted second-degree murder charge

Staff Report

On Thursday, Sept. 17, shortly after 3 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Forest Hills Drive in Prairieville about a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

As the investigation continued, it was learned that Ervin LaBostrie, III, 28, shot the victim, striking him in the upper body and then fled the scene.

A short while later, LaBostrie returned to the residence, where he was arrested.

The reason for the shooting is still unclear currently.

Ervin LaBostire, III, 28, of Prairieville, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.