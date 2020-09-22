Two arrested on burglary, other charges

Staff Report

Early Tuesday morning, deputies responded to the area of Meadow Brook Ave. about a burglary in progress. Upon deputies arrival, they located a vehicle leaving the area, matching the description given. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle continued into East Baton Rouge Parish where the suspects were taken into custody.

The two suspects, later identified as 22-year-old Treveon Rome, of Baton Rouge, and 20-year-old Eric Mealey, of Natchez, Mississippi, were arrested and transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and transferred and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

As the investigation continued, it was learned the two suspects burglarized other vehicles in the Meadow Brook area prior to being arrested.

Eric Mealey was charged with two counts attempted vehicle burglary, vehicle burglary, two counts criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen things, illegal carry of weapons, possession of legend drugs, aggravated flight from officer, reckless operation, roadway laned for traffic, vehicle head lamps, vehicle tail lamps, driver must be licensed, four counts failure to stop at stop signs, seven counts must stop at red lights, and window tint.

Treveon Rome was charged with two counts attempted vehicle burglary, vehicle burglary, two counts criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, possession of stolen things, illegal carry of weapons, and possession of legend drugs.

No bond has been set yet.