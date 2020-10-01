Prairieville man arrested on multiple charges

Staff Report

Shortly before 11 p.m. last night, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Moody Dixon Road in reference to a disturbance. When deputies arrived on scene, they located 21-year-old Destin Delmore who began making verbal threats towards deputies.

As deputies began to deescalate the situation, they learned Delmore had a fugitive warrant for multiple felonies from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

As the investigation continued, it was learned that Delmore and his girlfriend had been arguing and when Delmore became irate, he grabbed her cell phone and threw it to the ground, breaking it.

Delmore was arrested but resisted by spitting and fighting several deputies.

Delmore was charged with criminal trespass, damage to property, disturbing the peace, communicating false information, resisting an officer with force, simple robbery, battery of a peace officer, two counts simple assault, simple escape, fugitive from another agency, and failure to appear.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.