APSO working homicide in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Shortly before 9 p.m. last night, deputies responded to a residence on Anthony Drive in Donaldsonville in reference to someone being shot.

Deputies arrived on scene and located one victim, an 18-year-old female, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

This case is still under investigation and more information may be available later.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.