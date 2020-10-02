Narcotics investigation leads to drug arrests after drugs, cash located

Staff Report

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, a joint investigation with Ascension Sheriff Narcotics Detectives and the Gonzales Police Department led to the arrest of multiple people on drug charges.

On Thursday, October 1, detectives began an investigation after learning that a package containing a quantity of marijuana was set to be delivered to a residence on Deck Blvd. in Geismar.

Detectives witnessed the package being delivered and the APSO K-9 Unit arrived on scene to further investigate the package contents where approximately six pounds of marijuana was located. Detectives arrested 51-year-old Randy Bradley.

As the investigation continued, several additional search warrants were conducted and a total of 11 pounds of marijuana, 730 marijuana vape pens, 1.7 ounces of crack cocaine, four dosage units of ocycodone, and $25,725 in cash were seized.

The following were booked in reference to this case:

Randy Bradley, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Dexter Brown, 27, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of CDS in presence of person under 17, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and introduction of contraband in a penal facility.

Eshanna Henderson, 21, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession of CDS in presence of person under 17, and illegal carry of weapons.

Laderrias Delmore, 29, was charged possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

All were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.