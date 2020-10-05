Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office makes arrest in early morning homicide

Staff Report

Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning, October 5, deputies were dispatched to a residence within the L&D Trailer Park off Highway 42 in reference to a stabbing. Upon deputies arrival, the victim, identified as 39-year-old Nathaniel Mcleod Sr. was pronounced deceased on scene.

A short while later, deputies located a suspect, a 17-year-old male juvenile at a nearby residence where he was arrested.

As the investigation continued, deputies learned that the two were involved in a physical altercation for reasons unknown at this time.

The juvenile was transported to the St. Bernard Youth Detention Center and booked for second-degree murder.

This case is still under investigation and more information may be available later.