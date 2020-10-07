Woman, 18, killed in Donaldsonville shooting

Michael Tortorich

Less than three weeks after five people were shot in two separate incidents during a block party, an 18-year-old woman died Sept. 30 after a shooting at a residence on Anthony Drive in Donaldsonville.

According to Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Allison Hudson, deputies responded to the location just before 9 p.m. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital, but later succumbed to the injuries.

Details released were sparse, but the case remains under investigation. More information may be made available later, according to the Sheriff’s Office release.

Earlier last month, two shootings occurred during a block party. Five people were hospitalized in the Sept. 11 shootings, which occurred near Front Street, just blocks away from Anthony Drive. Three of the victims were airlifted to Baton Rouge and New Orleans hospitals.

At the time, social media video showed large crowds and vehicles blocking the roadways in the area, which is near the railroad.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan has said the crowd caused a dangerous situation for law enforcement and emergency responders trying to secure the scene and reach the victims.

During his Oct. 1 live streamed update, Sullivan addressed the latest shooting.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of a shooting death here in Donaldsonville last night,” he said in a somber tone. “It’s very difficult to try and comprehend why this young lady’s life was taken. This violence has to stop.”

Sullivan said his thoughts and prayers have been with the family.

“We are better than the violence that has shaken our community over the last few months. The hatred among our young people must stop. What if that was your sister, your daughter, or your loved one. Think about the hurt, the pain, the void they’re going through," he said.

Though he was alone in speaking during the update, Sullivan said the city council stands with him in calling for “an end to the hatred plaguing the community.”

“We know that law enforcement will do everything necessary to bring those involved to justice,” he concluded.

A special guest, the Rev. Raphael Asika of St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, joined the mayor for a brief prayer.

Also, a large group gathered at Louisiana Square on Railroad Avenue for a prayer rally and vigil Oct. 4.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or text 847411 to an anonymous tip line, or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7868.